PARSIQ (PRQ) Price Reaches $1.08 on Top Exchanges

PARSIQ (CURRENCY:PRQ) traded 3.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on March 12th. PARSIQ has a total market capitalization of $119.32 million and $1.25 million worth of PARSIQ was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One PARSIQ token can now be purchased for approximately $1.08 or 0.00001944 BTC on exchanges. In the last seven days, PARSIQ has traded down 1.2% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Zilliqa (ZIL) traded up 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000308 BTC.

HEX (HEX) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0089 or 0.00000016 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded down 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $36.08 or 0.00064704 BTC.

MXC (MXC) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0248 or 0.00000045 BTC.

Qubitica (QBIT) traded down 75.5% against the dollar and now trades at $11.94 or 0.00025016 BTC.

Egoras Dollar (EUSD) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00003616 BTC.

Ethverse (ETHV) traded up 39.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00000730 BTC.

Earneo (RNO) traded 20.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0217 or 0.00000039 BTC.

VeriDocGlobal (VDG) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

ETERNAL TOKEN (XET) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0481 or 0.00000514 BTC.

PARSIQ Profile

PARSIQ is a token. PARSIQ’s total supply is 500,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 110,039,077 tokens. PARSIQ’s official message board is blog.parsiq.io . The official website for PARSIQ is www.parsiq.io

Buying and Selling PARSIQ

