Party City Holdco (NYSE:PRTY) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.06 EPS

Party City Holdco (NYSE:PRTY) announced its earnings results on Wednesday. The specialty retailer reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.31 by ($0.06), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Party City Holdco had a negative net margin of 36.23% and a negative return on equity of 23.69%.

Shares of NYSE:PRTY opened at $6.94 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $7.75 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.97. Party City Holdco has a twelve month low of $0.26 and a twelve month high of $9.21. The company has a market cap of $767.88 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.87 and a beta of 4.26. The company has a quick ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.80.

In other Party City Holdco news, major shareholder Clifford Sosin bought 406,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 4th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $6.11 per share, for a total transaction of $2,483,715.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 6.28% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on PRTY shares. Stephens upped their target price on Party City Holdco from $3.00 to $5.40 in a report on Thursday, December 10th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Party City Holdco from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 15th.

Party City Holdco Company Profile

Party City Holdco Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, sources, and distributes party supplies in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Retail and Wholesale. It offers paper and plastic tableware, metallic and latex balloons, Halloween and other costumes, accessories, novelties, gifts, and stationery.

