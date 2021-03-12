Patriot Investment Management Inc. Has $3.68 Million Stake in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Patriot Investment Management Inc. decreased its position in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 7.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 16,541 shares of the software giant’s stock after selling 1,387 shares during the quarter. Patriot Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $3,679,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in MSFT. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. lifted its position in Microsoft by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. now owns 1,780 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $396,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. Nottingham Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Microsoft by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Nottingham Advisors Inc. now owns 8,996 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $2,001,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in Microsoft by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC now owns 5,951 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $1,324,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. Pettinga Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in Microsoft by 0.9% during the third quarter. Pettinga Financial Advisors LLC now owns 5,132 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $1,079,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bender Robert & Associates lifted its position in Microsoft by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Bender Robert & Associates now owns 11,170 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $2,484,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.01% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ MSFT opened at $232.42 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $235.63 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $219.74. The stock has a market cap of $1.75 trillion, a PE ratio of 37.55, a PEG ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 0.83. Microsoft Co. has a fifty-two week low of $132.52 and a fifty-two week high of $246.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 2.49 and a current ratio of 2.53.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last posted its earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The software giant reported $2.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.64 by $0.39. The firm had revenue of $43.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $40.23 billion. Microsoft had a net margin of 32.28% and a return on equity of 40.74%. The company’s revenue was up 16.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.51 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Microsoft Co. will post 6.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Microsoft news, EVP Jean Philippe Courtois sold 18,358 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $239.60, for a total transaction of $4,398,576.80. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 593,915 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $142,302,034. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on MSFT shares. Piper Sandler reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $300.00 price target on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of Microsoft from $256.00 to $280.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Smith Barney Citigroup upgraded shares of Microsoft from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 21st. Cowen lifted their price target on shares of Microsoft from $245.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Microsoft from $285.00 to $290.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, March 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-nine have assigned a buy rating and three have given a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $268.28.

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, and Skype for Business, as well as related Client Access Licenses (CAL); Skype, Outlook.com, OneDrive, and LinkedIn; and Dynamics 365, a set of cloud-based and on-premises business solutions for small and medium businesses, large organizations, and divisions of enterprises.

