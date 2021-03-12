Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTEN) Shares Sold by Edgestream Partners L.P.

Edgestream Partners L.P. lessened its holdings in shares of Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTEN) by 24.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 210,471 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 66,539 shares during the quarter. Edgestream Partners L.P. owned approximately 0.11% of Patterson-UTI Energy worth $1,107,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Patterson-UTI Energy by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 29,143,312 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $153,294,000 after purchasing an additional 1,172,362 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in Patterson-UTI Energy by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 7,015,868 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $36,903,000 after purchasing an additional 98,053 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its stake in Patterson-UTI Energy by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 4,245,299 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $12,099,000 after purchasing an additional 59,612 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its stake in Patterson-UTI Energy by 12.6% during the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 3,951,687 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $20,786,000 after purchasing an additional 442,196 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Patterson-UTI Energy by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,683,452 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $4,798,000 after purchasing an additional 38,115 shares during the last quarter. 94.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Patterson-UTI Energy alerts:

PTEN has been the topic of several analyst reports. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their price target on Patterson-UTI Energy from $3.00 to $6.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Atb Cap Markets upgraded Patterson-UTI Energy from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 9th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Patterson-UTI Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $7.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup lifted their price target on Patterson-UTI Energy from $3.00 to $6.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $3.88.

PTEN traded down $0.20 on Friday, hitting $9.22. The company had a trading volume of 72,596 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,679,527. The firm has a market cap of $1.73 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.28 and a beta of 3.20. Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc. has a 1 year low of $1.61 and a 1 year high of $9.74. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $6.89 and its 200 day moving average price is $4.79. The company has a current ratio of 2.02, a quick ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.

Patterson-UTI Energy (NASDAQ:PTEN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 4th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.57) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.62) by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $220.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $217.04 million. Patterson-UTI Energy had a negative net margin of 56.10% and a negative return on equity of 16.24%. Patterson-UTI Energy’s revenue was down 55.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.44) EPS. On average, analysts predict that Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc. will post -2.28 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 18th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 4th will be given a $0.02 dividend. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 3rd. Patterson-UTI Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently -8.08%.

Patterson-UTI Energy Profile

Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides onshore contract drilling services to oil and natural gas operators in the United States and Canada. It operates through three segments: Contract Drilling Services, Pressure Pumping Services, and Directional Drilling Services. The Contract Drilling Services segment markets its contract drilling services primarily in west Texas and southeastern New Mexico, north central and east Texas, northern Louisiana, Colorado, Wyoming, North Dakota, south Texas, western Oklahoma, Pennsylvania, Ohio, and West Virginia.

Recommended Story: Special Dividends

Receive News & Ratings for Patterson-UTI Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Patterson-UTI Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.