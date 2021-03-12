Paxos Standard (PAX) Tops 24 Hour Volume of $72.56 Million

Paxos Standard (CURRENCY:PAX) traded up 0.1% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on March 12th. Paxos Standard has a market cap of $751.03 million and approximately $72.56 million worth of Paxos Standard was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Paxos Standard has traded up 0.3% against the US dollar. One Paxos Standard coin can currently be bought for $1.00 or 0.00001798 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Paxos Standard Profile

Paxos Standard (PAX) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. Its launch date was September 10th, 2018. Paxos Standard’s total supply is 751,483,428 coins. Paxos Standard’s official message board is medium.com/@PaxosStandard . The official website for Paxos Standard is paxos.com/standard

According to CryptoCompare, “Paxos Standard (PAX) is a stable coin owned by Paxos Trust Company, LLC. It combines the stability of the dollar with the efficiency of blockchain technology. Paxos is regulated by the New York State Department of Financial Services, which has deep experience and knowledge as an intermediary between fiat and digital assets. Built on the Ethereum blockchain, it offers the benefits of crypto-assets such as immutability and decentralized accounting. Since it is fully collateralized by dollars, Paxos Standard offers a liquid and digital alternative to cash, available 24/7 for instantaneous transaction settlement and fully redeemable. Paxos Standard has been designed as an Ethereum token written according to the ERC-20 protocol so that anyone with an Ethereum wallet will be able to send and receive Paxos Standard tokens. The smart contract has been audited by smart contract auditors Nomic Labs and ChainSecurity, and nationally top-ranking auditing firm Withum will perform attestation procedures on their token and bank account balances on a month-end basis. Why Use Paxos Standard: Hold digital assets in PAX to limit exposure to volatilitySettle the cash component of digital asset transactions in dollar-equivalent denominationsMove between digital assets with ease and lower feesSettle transactions outside of traditional banking hoursTransact internationally more efficiently”

Paxos Standard Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Paxos Standard directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Paxos Standard should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Paxos Standard using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

