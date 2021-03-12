Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX) Shares Sold by Prospector Partners LLC

Prospector Partners LLC cut its holdings in Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX) by 20.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 83,650 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 21,500 shares during the period. Prospector Partners LLC’s holdings in Paychex were worth $7,795,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of PAYX. AGF Investments Inc. acquired a new position in Paychex during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,691,000. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Paychex during the 4th quarter valued at about $329,000. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. boosted its stake in Paychex by 252.3% during the 3rd quarter. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. now owns 33,423 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,666,000 after purchasing an additional 23,935 shares during the period. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC boosted its stake in Paychex by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC now owns 39,080 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,641,000 after purchasing an additional 287 shares during the period. Finally, JGP Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Paychex by 6.5% during the 4th quarter. JGP Wealth Management LLC now owns 65,767 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $6,023,000 after purchasing an additional 4,012 shares during the period. 70.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of PAYX stock traded down $0.03 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $95.13. 65,260 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,833,731. Paychex, Inc. has a 1-year low of $47.87 and a 1-year high of $99.95. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $90.20 and a 200 day moving average price of $87.14. The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.31 billion, a PE ratio of 32.48, a PEG ratio of 3.81 and a beta of 0.90.

Paychex (NASDAQ:PAYX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, December 22nd. The business services provider reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.07. Paychex had a net margin of 26.66% and a return on equity of 37.99%. The business had revenue of $983.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $956.30 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.70 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down .7% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Paychex, Inc. will post 2.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 25th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 1st were issued a dividend of $0.62 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 29th. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.61%. Paychex’s dividend payout ratio is currently 82.67%.

In related news, VP Robert L. Schrader sold 3,559 shares of Paychex stock in a transaction on Monday, December 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.93, for a total value of $337,855.87. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 8,871 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $842,124.03. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Martin Mucci sold 50,000 shares of Paychex stock in a transaction on Friday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.09, for a total transaction of $4,554,500.00. Insiders have sold 136,047 shares of company stock worth $12,298,953 over the last ninety days. 11.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

PAYX has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Paychex from $76.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 24th. Moffett Nathanson boosted their price target on shares of Paychex from $100.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Monday, December 28th. Argus boosted their price target on shares of Paychex from $92.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 4th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their price target on shares of Paychex from $93.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of Paychex from $81.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $87.67.

Paychex Company Profile

Paychex, Inc provides integrated human capital management solutions for human resources (HR), payroll, benefits, and insurance services for small- to medium-sized businesses in the United States and Europe. The company offers payroll processing services; payroll tax administration services; employee payment services; and regulatory compliance services, such as new-hire reporting and garnishment processing.

