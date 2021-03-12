PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL) Holdings Trimmed by Clifford Swan Investment Counsel LLC

Clifford Swan Investment Counsel LLC decreased its position in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL) by 2.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 221,024 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 6,581 shares during the period. PayPal accounts for 2.3% of Clifford Swan Investment Counsel LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. Clifford Swan Investment Counsel LLC’s holdings in PayPal were worth $51,764,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of PYPL. Modera Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of PayPal during the 4th quarter worth $310,000. Lafayette Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in PayPal during the fourth quarter worth about $256,000. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund bought a new stake in PayPal in the fourth quarter worth about $7,100,000. Stelac Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in PayPal by 5.9% in the fourth quarter. Stelac Advisory Services LLC now owns 4,137 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $969,000 after acquiring an additional 231 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Krilogy Financial LLC grew its position in shares of PayPal by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. Krilogy Financial LLC now owns 7,373 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,727,000 after acquiring an additional 235 shares during the period. 82.29% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. Susquehanna upped their price objective on PayPal from $300.00 to $330.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Loop Capital upped their price target on PayPal from $291.00 to $321.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Compass Point reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $220.00 price objective on shares of PayPal in a report on Friday, December 11th. Susquehanna Bancshares boosted their price objective on PayPal from $300.00 to $330.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Finally, Truist increased their target price on shares of PayPal from $200.00 to $285.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. PayPal currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $274.68.

In other PayPal news, CEO Daniel H. Schulman sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $212.65, for a total value of $5,316,250.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 171,102 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,384,840.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Daniel H. Schulman sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $304.32, for a total transaction of $3,043,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 150,568 shares in the company, valued at approximately $45,820,853.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 258,350 shares of company stock worth $67,436,768 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PayPal stock traded up $2.84 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $244.60. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 318,665 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,462,213. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $82.07 and a 52-week high of $309.14. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $262.34 and its two-hundred day moving average is $220.76. The company has a market cap of $286.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 92.27, a PEG ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 1.12.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The credit services provider reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $6.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.09 billion. PayPal had a net margin of 15.48% and a return on equity of 18.31%. The company’s revenue was up 23.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.86 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 2.8 EPS for the current year.

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates as a technology platform and digital payments company that enables digital and mobile payments on behalf of consumers and merchants worldwide. Its payment solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, Hyperwallet, and iZettle products. The company's payments platform allows consumers to send and receive payments, withdraw funds to their bank accounts, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in various currencies.

