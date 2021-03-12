PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL) Shares Sold by Mutual Advisors LLC

Mutual Advisors LLC lessened its stake in shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL) by 40.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 13,466 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 9,162 shares during the quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC’s holdings in PayPal were worth $3,154,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of PayPal by 646.7% during the fourth quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 112 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. RWM Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of PayPal in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Adams Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of PayPal in the third quarter worth about $25,000. Advisory Alpha LLC acquired a new position in shares of PayPal in the third quarter worth about $25,000. Finally, McCarthy Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of PayPal in the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Institutional investors own 82.29% of the company’s stock.

PYPL stock traded up $5.44 on Wednesday, reaching $247.20. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 180,497 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,462,213. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $82.07 and a 52 week high of $309.14. The company has a market capitalization of $289.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 91.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 1.12. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $262.34 and a two-hundred day moving average of $220.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 1.38.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 3rd. The credit services provider reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by $0.08. PayPal had a return on equity of 18.31% and a net margin of 15.48%. The business had revenue of $6.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.09 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.86 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 2.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms recently commented on PYPL. KeyCorp boosted their price target on PayPal from $300.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on PayPal in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $297.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on PayPal from $255.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Truist boosted their price target on PayPal from $200.00 to $285.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, Mizuho upped their price objective on PayPal from $350.00 to $375.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $274.68.

In other PayPal news, EVP Adele Louise Pentland sold 75,269 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $261.21, for a total transaction of $19,661,015.49. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 127,496 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,303,230.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Daniel H. Schulman sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $212.65, for a total value of $5,316,250.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 171,102 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $36,384,840.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 258,350 shares of company stock valued at $67,436,768. 0.12% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates as a technology platform and digital payments company that enables digital and mobile payments on behalf of consumers and merchants worldwide. Its payment solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, Hyperwallet, and iZettle products. The company's payments platform allows consumers to send and receive payments, withdraw funds to their bank accounts, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in various currencies.

