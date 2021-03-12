PBF Logistics (NYSE:PBFX) Hits New 52-Week High at $14.32

PBF Logistics LP (NYSE:PBFX) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $14.32 and last traded at $14.05, with a volume of 992 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $14.12.

A number of brokerages have commented on PBFX. Citigroup boosted their target price on PBF Logistics from $8.50 to $12.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded PBF Logistics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 6th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on PBF Logistics from $11.50 to $13.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $12.58.

The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $11.25 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.58. The company has a market cap of $888.72 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.01 and a beta of 1.79. The company has a quick ratio of 1.84, a current ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.78.

PBF Logistics (NYSE:PBFX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 11th. The pipeline company reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by ($0.02). PBF Logistics had a return on equity of 121.45% and a net margin of 40.23%. The company had revenue of $89.09 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $86.46 million. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that PBF Logistics LP will post 2.3 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 17th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 25th will be given a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 24th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.42%. PBF Logistics’s dividend payout ratio is currently 60.30%.

In related news, insider Control Empresarial De Capital purchased 14,300 shares of PBF Logistics stock in a transaction on Monday, December 28th. The stock was bought at an average price of $8.65 per share, with a total value of $123,695.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of PBF Logistics by 12.2% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,163,603 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $10,647,000 after purchasing an additional 126,083 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of PBF Logistics by 10.9% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 660,988 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $6,048,000 after purchasing an additional 64,936 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of PBF Logistics by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 487,714 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $3,975,000 after purchasing an additional 10,784 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its position in shares of PBF Logistics by 13.8% during the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 318,368 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $2,595,000 after purchasing an additional 38,703 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Blackstone Group Inc lifted its position in shares of PBF Logistics by 8.5% during the 3rd quarter. Blackstone Group Inc now owns 254,843 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $2,077,000 after purchasing an additional 20,000 shares during the last quarter. 24.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About PBF Logistics (NYSE:PBFX)

PBF Logistics LP owns, leases, acquires, develops, and operates crude oil and refined petroleum products terminals, pipelines, storage facilities, and other logistics assets in the United States. It operates in two segments, Transportation and Terminaling; and Storage. The company's assets include the DCR rail terminal, a double loop track with ancillary pumping and unloading equipment; the Toledo Truck Terminal, a crude truck unloading terminal; the DCR West Rack, a heavy crude oil rail unloading facility at the Delaware city refinery; the Toledo storage facility, which includes a propane storage and loading facility; the DCR products pipeline, an interstate petroleum products pipeline; the DCR truck rack, a truck loading rack; the San Joaquin Valley pipeline system and Paulsboro natural gas pipeline; and Knoxville terminals, which consists of two refined product terminals located in Knoxville, Tennessee.

