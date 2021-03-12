PCF Group (LON:PCF) Stock Price Crosses Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $23.38

PCF Group PLC (LON:PCF) shares passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 23.38 ($0.31) and traded as low as GBX 19.03 ($0.25). PCF Group shares last traded at GBX 22.50 ($0.29), with a volume of 539,856 shares traded.

Separately, Shore Capital reissued a “house stock” rating on shares of PCF Group in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd.

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 24.54 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 23.38. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 117.62. The stock has a market cap of £56.30 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.50.

PCF Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides hire purchase and finance lease services in the United Kingdom. It operates through four segments: Consumer Finance, Business Finance, Azule Finance, and Bridging Finance. The Consumer Finance segment provides consumer personal loan and conditional sale finance for motor vehicles.

