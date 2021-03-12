PDS Biotechnology Co. (NASDAQ:PDSB) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of PDS Biotechnology Co. (NASDAQ:PDSB) have received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the six research firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $7.22.

Separately, Oppenheimer reissued a “buy” rating and set a $7.00 target price on shares of PDS Biotechnology in a report on Thursday.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Newman & Schimel LLC bought a new position in shares of PDS Biotechnology in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Ellis Investment Partners LLC increased its position in shares of PDS Biotechnology by 693.3% in the fourth quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 17,850 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 15,600 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in shares of PDS Biotechnology by 5.7% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 828,721 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,773,000 after purchasing an additional 44,864 shares during the period. Minot Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of PDS Biotechnology in the fourth quarter worth $105,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of PDS Biotechnology by 624.5% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 104,415 shares of the company’s stock worth $244,000 after purchasing an additional 90,002 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 14.80% of the company’s stock.

PDSB opened at $5.27 on Friday. PDS Biotechnology has a fifty-two week low of $0.62 and a fifty-two week high of $7.30. The company has a market capitalization of $117.32 million, a P/E ratio of -3.19 and a beta of 2.70. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $4.13 and a 200-day moving average of $2.75.

PDS Biotechnology Company Profile

PDS Biotechnology Corporation, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing multifunctional cancer immunotherapies. Its lead product candidate is PDS0101 (HPV16), which is in Phase II clinical trial, a first line treatment for the recurrent/metastatic head and neck cancer, human papillomavirus associated malignancies, and cervical cancer.

