PEAKDEFI 1-Day Volume Hits $284,512.00 (PEAK)

PEAKDEFI (CURRENCY:PEAK) traded 0.3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on March 12th. One PEAKDEFI token can now be bought for about $0.29 or 0.00000515 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, PEAKDEFI has traded 11.1% higher against the U.S. dollar. PEAKDEFI has a market cap of $31.24 million and $284,512.00 worth of PEAKDEFI was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $27.23 or 0.00048379 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.71 or 0.00011919 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 9.6% against the dollar and now trades at $361.72 or 0.00642760 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000323 BTC.

Chiliz (CHZ) traded up 114.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.78 or 0.00001395 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $36.23 or 0.00064385 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001777 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001780 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 7.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.49 or 0.00025753 BTC.

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded 6.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.83 or 0.00035236 BTC.

About PEAKDEFI

PEAKDEFI is a token. It was first traded on October 7th, 2020. PEAKDEFI’s total supply is 544,763,855 tokens and its circulating supply is 107,884,385 tokens. PEAKDEFI’s official Twitter account is @PEAKDEFI and its Facebook page is accessible here . PEAKDEFI’s official website is marketpeak.com . The official message board for PEAKDEFI is medium.com/@PeakDeFi

Buying and Selling PEAKDEFI

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PEAKDEFI directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire PEAKDEFI should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase PEAKDEFI using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

