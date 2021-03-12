Pearson plc (NYSE:PSO) Raises Dividend to $0.19 Per Share

Pearson plc (NYSE:PSO) announced a semi-annual dividend on Friday, March 12th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 26th will be paid a dividend of 0.1885 per share on Wednesday, May 12th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 25th. This is an increase from Pearson’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.08.
Pearson has decreased its dividend by 51.8% over the last three years.
Shares of PSO stock traded up $0.03 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $11.43. The company had a trading volume of 14,213 shares, compared to its average volume of 376,592. The company has a market capitalization of $8.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.41 and a beta of 0.37. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $10.48 and its 200-day moving average price is $8.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.94 and a quick ratio of 1.82. Pearson has a 52-week low of $5.08 and a 52-week high of $11.90.
Pearson Company Profile
Pearson plc provides educational products and services to governments, educational institutions, corporations, and professional bodies worldwide. The company operates through North America, Core, and Growth segments. It offers courseware services, including curriculum materials provided in book form and/or through access to digital content; and assessments, such as test development, processing, and scoring services.
