Pearson plc (NYSE:PSO) Raises Dividend to $0.19 Per Share

Pearson plc (NYSE:PSO) announced a semi-annual dividend on Friday, March 12th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 26th will be paid a dividend of 0.1885 per share on Wednesday, May 12th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 25th. This is an increase from Pearson’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.08.

Pearson has decreased its dividend by 51.8% over the last three years.

Get Pearson alerts:

Shares of PSO stock traded up $0.03 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $11.43. The company had a trading volume of 14,213 shares, compared to its average volume of 376,592. The company has a market capitalization of $8.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.41 and a beta of 0.37. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $10.48 and its 200-day moving average price is $8.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.94 and a quick ratio of 1.82. Pearson has a 52-week low of $5.08 and a 52-week high of $11.90.

PSO has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Pearson from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “underperform” rating on shares of Pearson in a research report on Tuesday. Societe Generale cut shares of Pearson from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Bank of America raised Pearson from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 30th. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas downgraded Pearson from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Pearson has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $6.25.

Pearson Company Profile

Pearson plc provides educational products and services to governments, educational institutions, corporations, and professional bodies worldwide. The company operates through North America, Core, and Growth segments. It offers courseware services, including curriculum materials provided in book form and/or through access to digital content; and assessments, such as test development, processing, and scoring services.

Recommended Story: Index Funds

Receive News & Ratings for Pearson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pearson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.