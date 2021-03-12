Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (NYSE:PEB) Price Target Increased to $27.00 by Analysts at BTIG Research

Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (NYSE:PEB) had its price objective lifted by analysts at BTIG Research from $23.00 to $27.00 in a report released on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock. BTIG Research’s price target indicates a potential upside of 8.26% from the stock’s current price.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on PEB. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upgraded Pebblebrook Hotel Trust from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $11.50 to $20.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Compass Point upgraded Pebblebrook Hotel Trust from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $23.50 to $26.00 in a research note on Monday. Smith Barney Citigroup upgraded Pebblebrook Hotel Trust from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Zacks Investment Research cut Pebblebrook Hotel Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Pebblebrook Hotel Trust from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the company from $17.50 to $22.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $17.68.

Shares of NYSE PEB opened at $24.94 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $3.28 billion, a P/E ratio of -14.01 and a beta of 2.04. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. Pebblebrook Hotel Trust has a 12-month low of $5.39 and a 12-month high of $25.25. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $21.40 and its 200-day simple moving average is $17.17.

Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (NYSE:PEB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 23rd. The real estate investment trust reported ($1.39) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.46) by ($0.93). The company had revenue of $74.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $89.06 million. Pebblebrook Hotel Trust had a negative net margin of 26.65% and a negative return on equity of 5.65%. The firm’s revenue was down 80.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.54 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Pebblebrook Hotel Trust will post -1.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust during the third quarter worth about $1,258,000. CIBC World Markets Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 72,524 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,363,000 after purchasing an additional 1,611 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust during the third quarter worth about $192,000. Peregrine Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust during the fourth quarter worth about $10,358,000. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its holdings in shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust by 1.2% during the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 138,377 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,734,000 after buying an additional 1,592 shares during the last quarter.

