Pegasystems Inc. (NASDAQ:PEGA) Position Lowered by Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. decreased its stake in shares of Pegasystems Inc. (NASDAQ:PEGA) by 2.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 50,723 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,219 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. owned about 0.06% of Pegasystems worth $6,759,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Malaga Cove Capital LLC raised its stake in Pegasystems by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Malaga Cove Capital LLC now owns 5,486 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $734,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its stake in Pegasystems by 6.6% during the fourth quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,668 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $222,000 after acquiring an additional 103 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC raised its stake in Pegasystems by 8.4% during the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 1,896 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $253,000 after acquiring an additional 147 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its stake in Pegasystems by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 7,921 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,052,000 after acquiring an additional 153 shares during the period. Finally, US Bancorp DE raised its stake in Pegasystems by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 18,525 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,469,000 after acquiring an additional 158 shares during the period. 47.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Pegasystems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 19th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell assumed coverage on shares of Pegasystems in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $142.00 price target on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on shares of Pegasystems from $145.00 to $182.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. DA Davidson reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Pegasystems in a research note on Friday, February 19th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on shares of Pegasystems from $160.00 to $169.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Pegasystems has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $145.67.

Pegasystems stock opened at $119.00 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $136.77 and a 200 day moving average price of $129.67. Pegasystems Inc. has a 52 week low of $38.01 and a 52 week high of $148.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 2.54 and a current ratio of 2.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -146.91 and a beta of 1.24.

Pegasystems (NASDAQ:PEGA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 17th. The technology company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.09. Pegasystems had a negative net margin of 6.48% and a negative return on equity of 19.29%. Equities analysts forecast that Pegasystems Inc. will post -1.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Pegasystems news, CFO Kenneth Stillwell sold 5,757 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.72, for a total value of $827,396.04. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 17,268 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,481,756.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In the last quarter, insiders sold 6,984 shares of company stock valued at $989,685. Insiders own 51.89% of the company’s stock.

Pegasystems Inc develops, markets, licenses, hosts, and supports enterprise software applications in the United States, rest of the Americas, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It provides Pega Platform, an application development product for clients; and Pega Infinity, a software platform that unifies customer engagement and digital process automation.

