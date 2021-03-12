Peloton Interactive (NASDAQ:PTON) Stock Price Down 5.2%

Peloton Interactive, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTON) shares fell 5.2% on Friday . The stock traded as low as $109.25 and last traded at $111.55. 8,102,469 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 2% from the average session volume of 7,963,939 shares. The stock had previously closed at $117.65.

Several brokerages have weighed in on PTON. Argus raised their target price on shares of Peloton Interactive from $140.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. Telsey Advisory Group raised their target price on shares of Peloton Interactive from $145.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 22nd. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on shares of Peloton Interactive from $160.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 22nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Peloton Interactive from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 23rd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of Peloton Interactive from $144.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and twenty-four have issued a buy rating to the company. Peloton Interactive presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $151.31.

The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $137.35 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $122.10. The company has a market cap of $32.85 billion, a PE ratio of 1,570.00 and a beta of 0.87.

Peloton Interactive (NASDAQ:PTON) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 4th. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by $0.08. Peloton Interactive had a net margin of 2.01% and a return on equity of 2.90%. The company had revenue of $1.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.03 billion. As a group, analysts forecast that Peloton Interactive, Inc. will post 0.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Mariana Garavaglia sold 5,208 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $147.38, for a total transaction of $767,555.04. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 8,064 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,188,472.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Jon Callaghan sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.41, for a total transaction of $2,196,150.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 16,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,415,765. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 478,084 shares of company stock valued at $65,804,025 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 16.50% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Kathmere Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Peloton Interactive by 22.2% during the fourth quarter. Kathmere Capital Management LLC now owns 385 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC grew its stake in Peloton Interactive by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 4,589 shares of the company’s stock valued at $696,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. JCIC Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Peloton Interactive by 10.5% during the 4th quarter. JCIC Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,013 shares of the company’s stock valued at $154,000 after acquiring an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC grew its stake in Peloton Interactive by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC now owns 2,950 shares of the company’s stock valued at $448,000 after acquiring an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allworth Financial LP grew its stake in Peloton Interactive by 15.3% during the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 898 shares of the company’s stock valued at $136,000 after acquiring an additional 119 shares in the last quarter. 61.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Peloton Interactive Company Profile (NASDAQ:PTON)

Peloton Interactive, Inc provides interactive fitness products in North America and internationally. It offers connected fitness products, such as the Peloton Bike and the Peloton Tread, which include touchscreen that streams live and on-demand classes. The company also provides connected fitness subscriptions for multiple household users, and access to all live and on-demand classes, as well as Peloton Digital app for connected fitness subscribers to provide access to its classes.

