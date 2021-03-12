Pennsylvania Real Estate Investment Trust (NYSE:PEI) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Pennsylvania Real Estate Investment Trust (NYSE:PEI) announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The real estate investment trust reported ($2.62) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by ($2.78), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Pennsylvania Real Estate Investment Trust had a negative net margin of 27.86% and a negative return on equity of 21.68%.

Pennsylvania Real Estate Investment Trust stock traded down $0.09 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $2.05. The company had a trading volume of 12,390 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,272,795. The stock has a market cap of $163.05 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.38 and a beta of 3.00. Pennsylvania Real Estate Investment Trust has a 1 year low of $0.35 and a 1 year high of $2.93. The business has a fifty day moving average of $2.20 and a 200 day moving average of $1.17. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.73.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Pennsylvania Real Estate Investment Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th.

PREIT (NYSE:PEI) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust that owns and manages quality properties in compelling markets. PREIT's robust portfolio of carefully curated retail and lifestyle offerings mixed with destination dining and entertainment experiences are located primarily in the densely-populated eastern U.S.

