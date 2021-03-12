Peony (PNY) Price Reaches $0.15

Peony (CURRENCY:PNY) traded down 3.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on March 12th. Peony has a total market cap of $1.06 million and $1,196.00 worth of Peony was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Peony token can now be bought for about $0.15 or 0.00000269 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Peony has traded 17.9% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Uniswap (UNI) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $31.42 or 0.00055623 BTC.

Doctors Coin (DRS) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00001059 BTC.

Public Mint (MINT) traded 13.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.97 or 0.00001725 BTC.

Parachute (PAR) traded up 85.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0181 or 0.00000032 BTC.

Archer DAO Governance Token (ARCH) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.09 or 0.00001934 BTC.

AllSafe (ASAFE) traded up 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0469 or 0.00000083 BTC.

HollyWoodCoin (HWC) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0107 or 0.00000019 BTC.

Rupee (RUP) traded up 50.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0034 or 0.00000006 BTC.

MedicCoin (MEDIC) traded down 12.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

UNICORN Token (UNI) traded up 23.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

About Peony

Peony is a proof-of-stake (PoS) token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was April 16th, 2018. Peony’s total supply is 7,002,155 tokens. Peony’s official Twitter account is @PeonyCoin . Peony’s official website is www.peonycoin.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Peony Coin is a PoS cryptocurrency based on the Scrypt algorithm. “

Buying and Selling Peony

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Peony directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Peony should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Peony using one of the exchanges listed above.

