PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) Shares Sold by Veritable L.P.

Veritable L.P. reduced its stake in shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) by 6.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 96,722 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,819 shares during the period. Veritable L.P.’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $14,344,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of PEP. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in PepsiCo during the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. PrairieView Partners LLC acquired a new position in PepsiCo during the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Interactive Financial Advisors acquired a new position in PepsiCo during the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. Catalyst Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in PepsiCo during the third quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Baron Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in PepsiCo during the third quarter valued at $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.94% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on PEP. Barclays restated a “neutral” rating on shares of PepsiCo in a research report on Sunday, February 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of PepsiCo from $143.00 to $148.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of PepsiCo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $142.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of PepsiCo in a research report on Monday, December 7th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $157.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of PepsiCo from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $153.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, January 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $144.78.

Shares of NASDAQ PEP traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $132.23. The stock had a trading volume of 311,001 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,464,289. The company has a market capitalization of $182.43 billion, a PE ratio of 26.19, a P/E/G ratio of 3.63 and a beta of 0.57. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $135.60 and a 200-day simple moving average of $139.47. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 1 year low of $101.42 and a 1 year high of $148.77. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.79.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 11th. The company reported $1.47 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.02. PepsiCo had a return on equity of 56.28% and a net margin of 10.27%. As a group, analysts expect that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 5.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 5th will be given a $1.0225 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 4th. This represents a $4.09 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.09%. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio is currently 73.96%.

PepsiCo Company Profile

PepsiCo, Inc operates as a food and beverage company worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

