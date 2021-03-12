PerkinElmer, Inc. (NYSE:PKI) Shares Sold by Barclays PLC

Barclays PLC lessened its holdings in shares of PerkinElmer, Inc. (NYSE:PKI) by 6.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 100,758 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 6,454 shares during the quarter. Barclays PLC owned about 0.09% of PerkinElmer worth $14,458,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of PKI. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of PerkinElmer by 1.3% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 128,822 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $12,413,000 after buying an additional 1,695 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its stake in shares of PerkinElmer by 7.2% during the third quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 6,731 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $821,000 after buying an additional 455 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in shares of PerkinElmer by 43.4% during the third quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,652 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $207,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of PerkinElmer during the third quarter worth approximately $1,460,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in shares of PerkinElmer by 8.3% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,101 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $138,000 after buying an additional 84 shares during the period. 89.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get PerkinElmer alerts:

In other PerkinElmer news, insider Prahlad R. Singh sold 10,636 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total value of $1,595,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 50,537 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,580,550. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Daniel R. Tereau sold 2,047 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $147.07, for a total value of $301,052.29. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 10,378 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,526,292.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 16,777 shares of company stock valued at $2,496,960. 0.62% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities analysts have commented on PKI shares. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of PerkinElmer from $150.00 to $155.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Smith Barney Citigroup increased their price target on shares of PerkinElmer from $140.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Friday, December 11th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their price target on shares of PerkinElmer from $140.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Friday, December 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of PerkinElmer in a research note on Wednesday, December 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $160.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of PerkinElmer from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $140.00 to $175.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $131.27.

Shares of NYSE PKI opened at $125.96 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 0.96. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $140.56 and a 200 day moving average price of $133.67. PerkinElmer, Inc. has a 1-year low of $62.91 and a 1-year high of $162.70. The company has a market cap of $14.12 billion, a PE ratio of 34.23, a P/E/G ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.19.

PerkinElmer (NYSE:PKI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The medical research company reported $3.96 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.01 by $0.95. PerkinElmer had a return on equity of 21.57% and a net margin of 12.74%. The firm had revenue of $1.35 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.22 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.35 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 68.2% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that PerkinElmer, Inc. will post 7.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 16th will be issued a $0.07 dividend. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.22%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 15th. PerkinElmer’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 6.83%.

PerkinElmer Profile

PerkinElmer, Inc provides products, services, and solutions to the diagnostics, life sciences, and applied services markets worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Discovery & Analytical Solutions and Diagnostics. The Discovery & Analytical Solutions segment offers a suite of solutions, including reagents, informatics, and detection and imaging technologies that enable scientists to enhance research breakthroughs in the life sciences research market, as well as laboratory services.

Featured Story: Cost of Debt

Receive News & Ratings for PerkinElmer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PerkinElmer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.