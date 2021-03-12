Perlin (PERL) Price Reaches $0.12 on Major Exchanges

Perlin (CURRENCY:PERL) traded down 14.3% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on March 12th. Over the last seven days, Perlin has traded up 33.5% against the dollar. One Perlin coin can currently be purchased for about $0.12 or 0.00000219 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Perlin has a market capitalization of $59.63 million and approximately $33.72 million worth of Perlin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Perlin alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $28.07 or 0.00050515 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.52 or 0.00011726 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $365.74 or 0.00658136 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000337 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $36.29 or 0.00065295 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001799 BTC.

Chiliz (CHZ) traded 85.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00000894 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 7.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.47 or 0.00026031 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001801 BTC.

Content Value Network (CVNT) traded 106,432% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.49 or 0.00004623 BTC.

Perlin Coin Profile

Perlin (PERL) is a coin. It was first traded on August 20th, 2019. Perlin’s total supply is 1,033,200,000 coins and its circulating supply is 490,938,908 coins. The official message board for Perlin is medium.com/perlin-network . The Reddit community for Perlin is /r/perlin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Perlin’s official website is perlin.net . Perlin’s official Twitter account is @PerlinNetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Wavelet introduces a novel family of directed-acyclic-graph (DAG)-based consensus protocols. It is designed to alleviate the numerous scalability dilemmas predicated in decentralized ledgers, such as those that utilize either the longest chain rule or some variant of stake delegation or committee election scheme. Wavelet guarantees irreversibility of transactions, and consistent total ordering of transactions without any compromise on safety, performance or liveness; enabling features such as transaction graph pruning and Turing-complete smart contract execution. The safety and liveness of Wavelet are solely dependent on the safety and liveness of any arbitrarily chosen Byzantine fault-tolerant binary consensus protocol executed within the Wavelet framework. Unlike prior works, Wavelet requires minimal configuration of a minuscule set of system parameters to work in a large range of practical network settings where communication is only partially synchronous. “

Perlin Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Perlin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Perlin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Perlin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Perlin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Perlin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.