Perpetua Resources (NASDAQ:PPTA) Trading 20.2% Higher

Perpetua Resources Corp. (NASDAQ:PPTA)’s share price traded up 20.2% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $9.21 and last traded at $7.81. 1,752,126 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 1,488% from the average session volume of 110,355 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.50.

Perpetua Resources Company Profile (NASDAQ:PPTA)

Perpetua Resources Corp. engages in the mineral exploration activities in the United States. It primarily explores for gold deposits, as well as by-products comprising antimony and silver. The company's principal asset is the 100% owned Stibnite gold project, which is located in Valley County, Idaho.

