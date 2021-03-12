Perspecta Inc. (NYSE:PRSP) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Perspecta Inc. (NYSE:PRSP) has earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the seven research firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $26.45.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on PRSP. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Perspecta from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Perspecta from $25.00 to $29.35 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut shares of Perspecta from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 8th.

Shares of NYSE:PRSP opened at $28.92 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $28.69 and its two-hundred day moving average is $24.35. The company has a market cap of $4.66 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.46 and a beta of 1.46. Perspecta has a 12-month low of $14.03 and a 12-month high of $29.62. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 3rd will be given a $0.07 dividend. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.97%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 2nd. Perspecta’s payout ratio is currently 13.66%.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in PRSP. Jana Partners LLC increased its holdings in Perspecta by 36.7% in the third quarter. Jana Partners LLC now owns 12,799,872 shares of the company’s stock worth $248,958,000 after buying an additional 3,435,615 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Perspecta in the fourth quarter worth approximately $42,195,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its stake in shares of Perspecta by 86.9% during the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,581,381 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,758,000 after purchasing an additional 735,059 shares during the last quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Perspecta by 77.8% during the 4th quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,658,319 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,932,000 after purchasing an additional 725,566 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. boosted its holdings in Perspecta by 52.0% in the third quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,913,865 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,225,000 after purchasing an additional 654,433 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.21% of the company’s stock.

Perspecta Inc provides enterprise information technology (IT) services to government customers in the United States federal, state, and local markets. The company develops, modernizes, transforms, and manages customers' enterprise application portfolios enabling a shift of IT spend from maintenance and operations to innovation; and offers analytics and data services, as well as research, engineering, consulting, and technology solutions for government, including cybersecurity, cloud, quantum computing, network configuration, and data analytics capabilities.

