Petra Diamonds (OTCMKTS:PDMDF) Stock Rating Upgraded by Berenberg Bank

Petra Diamonds (OTCMKTS:PDMDF) was upgraded by analysts at Berenberg Bank from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, The Fly reports.

Petra Diamonds stock opened at $0.03 on Friday. Petra Diamonds has a 52 week low of $0.03 and a 52 week high of $0.05. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $0.02 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.02.

Get Petra Diamonds alerts:

About Petra Diamonds

Petra Diamonds Limited engages in the mining, exploration, processing, sorting, and sale of rough diamonds in South Africa and Tanzania. It holds interest in three underground producing mines, including Cullinan, Finsch, and Koffiefontein mines located in South Africa; and an open pit mine located in Williamson, Tanzania.

Featured Story: Trade Deficit

Receive News & Ratings for Petra Diamonds Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Petra Diamonds and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.