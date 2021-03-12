Petra Diamonds (OTCMKTS:PDMDF) Upgraded to “Buy” at Berenberg Bank

Petra Diamonds (OTCMKTS:PDMDF) was upgraded by research analysts at Berenberg Bank from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Friday, The Fly reports.

Petra Diamonds stock opened at $0.03 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $0.02 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.02. Petra Diamonds has a 52 week low of $0.03 and a 52 week high of $0.05.

Petra Diamonds Company Profile

Petra Diamonds Limited engages in the mining, exploration, processing, sorting, and sale of rough diamonds in South Africa and Tanzania. It holds interest in three underground producing mines, including Cullinan, Finsch, and Koffiefontein mines located in South Africa; and an open pit mine located in Williamson, Tanzania.

