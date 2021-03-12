Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) Shares Purchased by Sanders Capital LLC

Sanders Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) by 10.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 31,947,816 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,051,838 shares during the quarter. Pfizer accounts for approximately 3.1% of Sanders Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest position. Sanders Capital LLC owned about 0.57% of Pfizer worth $1,280,997,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in PFE. HNP Capital LLC lifted its stake in Pfizer by 1.7% during the third quarter. HNP Capital LLC now owns 16,689 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $607,000 after purchasing an additional 275 shares during the last quarter. Genovese Burford & Brothers Wealth & Retirement Plan Management LLC increased its position in Pfizer by 2.8% during the third quarter. Genovese Burford & Brothers Wealth & Retirement Plan Management LLC now owns 10,195 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $374,000 after buying an additional 277 shares during the period. Weaver Consulting Group increased its position in Pfizer by 5.1% during the fourth quarter. Weaver Consulting Group now owns 5,791 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $213,000 after buying an additional 281 shares during the period. Day & Ennis LLC increased its position in Pfizer by 1.2% during the third quarter. Day & Ennis LLC now owns 23,589 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $866,000 after buying an additional 283 shares during the period. Finally, Signature Wealth Management Group increased its position in Pfizer by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Signature Wealth Management Group now owns 85,732 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,156,000 after buying an additional 290 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 67.36% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Pfizer stock traded up $0.23 during trading on Friday, reaching $34.94. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 16,268,953 shares, compared to its average volume of 34,552,227. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $34.93 and a 200-day moving average price of $36.73. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The company has a market capitalization of $194.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.70. Pfizer Inc. has a 12-month low of $27.88 and a 12-month high of $43.08.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $11.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.32 billion. Pfizer had a return on equity of 24.88% and a net margin of 17.85%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.55 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Pfizer Inc. will post 2.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have commented on PFE. SVB Leerink cut their price target on Pfizer from $44.00 to $40.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Mizuho cut their price target on Pfizer from $44.00 to $42.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $36.00 target price on Pfizer and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. DZ Bank reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $41.00 target price on shares of Pfizer in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, TheStreet lowered Pfizer from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, March 5th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Pfizer currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $39.44.

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic and pain under the Eliquis, Chantix/Champix, and Premarin family brands; biologics, small molecules, immunotherapies, and biosimilars under the Ibrance, Xtandi, Sutent, Inlyta, Retacrit, Lorbrena, and Braftovi brands; and sterile injectable and anti-infective medicines under the Sulperazon, Medrol, Zithromax, Vfend, and Panzyga brands.

