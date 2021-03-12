Phantasma Energy (KCAL) Market Cap Reaches $2.63 Million

Phantasma Energy (CURRENCY:KCAL) traded up 13.6% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on March 12th. One Phantasma Energy token can currently be purchased for about $0.0652 or 0.00000117 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last seven days, Phantasma Energy has traded 53% higher against the US dollar. Phantasma Energy has a market cap of $2.63 million and approximately $94,503.00 worth of Phantasma Energy was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 8.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $260.43 or 0.00468635 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001800 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $34.97 or 0.00062930 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00000782 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 13.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $28.25 or 0.00050830 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $39.11 or 0.00070372 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $308.60 or 0.00555316 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bridge Oracle (BRG) traded 18.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00000560 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $42.69 or 0.00076810 BTC.

About Phantasma Energy

Phantasma Energy’s total supply is 40,257,425 tokens. The official message board for Phantasma Energy is medium.com/phantasticphantasma . Phantasma Energy’s official website is Phantasma.io

Phantasma Energy Token Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Phantasma Energy directly using U.S. dollars.

