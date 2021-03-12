Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) Shares Sold by Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC

Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC cut its position in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) by 11.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 62,481 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,999 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Philip Morris International were worth $5,173,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Philip Morris International by 1,976.3% during the fourth quarter. Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC now owns 58,510 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,844,000 after acquiring an additional 55,692 shares during the period. Close Asset Management Ltd grew its holdings in Philip Morris International by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Close Asset Management Ltd now owns 229,133 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,955,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers grew its holdings in Philip Morris International by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 2,724,856 shares of the company’s stock worth $225,591,000 after acquiring an additional 52,280 shares during the period. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Philip Morris International during the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, Kinloch Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Philip Morris International during the fourth quarter worth about $1,933,000. 74.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, VP Marian Salzman sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.39, for a total value of $168,780.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Piper Sandler raised their target price on Philip Morris International from $98.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. Zacks Investment Research raised Philip Morris International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $87.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Smith Barney Citigroup reiterated a “” rating and set a $105.00 price target (up previously from $100.00) on shares of Philip Morris International in a report on Friday, January 8th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Philip Morris International from $94.00 to $103.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their price objective on Philip Morris International from $100.00 to $105.00 in a report on Friday, January 8th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Philip Morris International has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $96.83.

NYSE PM opened at $87.07 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $135.61 billion, a PE ratio of 17.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 0.77. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $83.85 and its 200-day simple moving average is $79.90. Philip Morris International Inc. has a 1-year low of $56.01 and a 1-year high of $88.19.

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The company reported $1.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $7.44 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.41 billion. Philip Morris International had a negative return on equity of 78.02% and a net margin of 10.07%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.22 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 5.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 9th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 22nd will be given a $1.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 19th. This represents a $4.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.51%. Philip Morris International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 92.49%.

Philip Morris International Profile

Philip Morris International Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cigarettes, other nicotine-containing products, smoke-free products, and related electronic devices and accessories. The company offers IQOS smoke-free products, including heated tobacco and nicotine-containing vapor products under the HEETS, HEETS Marlboro, and HEETS FROM MARLBORO brands, as well as the Marlboro HeatSticks and Parliament HeatSticks brands.

