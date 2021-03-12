Phoenix Holdings Ltd. Acquires 40,677 Shares of Momo Inc. (NASDAQ:MOMO)

Phoenix Holdings Ltd. boosted its holdings in Momo Inc. (NASDAQ:MOMO) by 46.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 129,075 shares of the information services provider’s stock after buying an additional 40,677 shares during the quarter. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. owned approximately 0.06% of Momo worth $1,749,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Woodstock Corp raised its holdings in Momo by 91.7% during the 4th quarter. Woodstock Corp now owns 30,463 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $425,000 after purchasing an additional 14,573 shares during the last quarter. Todd Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Momo by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Todd Asset Management LLC now owns 678,477 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $9,472,000 after purchasing an additional 16,502 shares during the last quarter. McCarthy Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Momo during the 4th quarter worth approximately $119,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Momo by 31.7% during the 3rd quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 43,467 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $598,000 after purchasing an additional 10,467 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC raised its holdings in Momo by 76.9% during the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 134,440 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,850,000 after purchasing an additional 58,430 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 50.55% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ MOMO opened at $16.80 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $16.97 and a 200 day simple moving average of $15.48. Momo Inc. has a 12-month low of $12.52 and a 12-month high of $28.11. The company has a current ratio of 4.83, a quick ratio of 4.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The company has a market cap of $2.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.31 and a beta of 1.54.

MOMO has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Momo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Smith Barney Citigroup reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Momo in a research note on Wednesday, December 2nd. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $24.50.

Momo Inc operates a mobile-based social and entertainment platform in the People's Republic of China. It operates Momo platform that includes its Momo mobile application, as well as various related properties, features, functionalities, tools, and services to users, customers, and platform partners.

