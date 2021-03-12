Phoenix Holdings Ltd. Acquires Shares of 148,681 Nano Dimension Ltd. (NASDAQ:NNDM)

Phoenix Holdings Ltd. acquired a new stake in Nano Dimension Ltd. (NASDAQ:NNDM) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 148,681 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,415,000. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. owned 3.58% of Nano Dimension as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in Nano Dimension in the 4th quarter valued at about $9,052,000. Belvedere Trading LLC bought a new stake in Nano Dimension in the 4th quarter valued at about $765,000. Quad Cities Investment Group LLC bought a new stake in Nano Dimension in the 4th quarter valued at about $111,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in Nano Dimension by 3,259.2% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 33,592 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $306,000 after purchasing an additional 32,592 shares during the period. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust bought a new stake in Nano Dimension in the 4th quarter valued at about $46,000. 35.28% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ NNDM opened at $9.48 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.36 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.82 and a beta of 2.68. Nano Dimension Ltd. has a 12-month low of $0.51 and a 12-month high of $17.89. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $12.95 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $6.76.

Nano Dimension Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides additive electronics in Israel and internationally. Its flagship product is the proprietary DragonFly lights-out digital manufacturing system, a precision system that produces professional multilayer circuit-boards, radio frequency antennas, sensors, conductive geometries, and molded connected devices for prototyping through custom additive manufacturing.

