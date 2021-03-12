Phoenix Holdings Ltd. Buys 13,159 Shares of iShares China Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:FXI)

Phoenix Holdings Ltd. grew its stake in iShares China Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:FXI) by 86.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 28,394 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,159 shares during the period. Phoenix Holdings Ltd.’s holdings in iShares China Large-Cap ETF were worth $1,316,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares China Large-Cap ETF by 40.0% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,755,474 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $220,796,000 after purchasing an additional 1,357,929 shares in the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares China Large-Cap ETF by 527.9% during the third quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 1,722,213 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $72,333,000 after purchasing an additional 1,447,938 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares China Large-Cap ETF by 80.8% during the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 1,634,603 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $75,895,000 after purchasing an additional 730,401 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares China Large-Cap ETF by 31,421.8% during the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,390,110 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $64,543,000 after purchasing an additional 1,385,700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Money Design Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of iShares China Large-Cap ETF by 79.8% during the fourth quarter. Money Design Co. Ltd. now owns 1,030,376 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $47,655,000 after purchasing an additional 457,221 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA FXI opened at $48.15 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $51.25 and its 200-day moving average price is $46.72. iShares China Large-Cap ETF has a 52-week low of $33.10 and a 52-week high of $54.53.

iShares China Large-Cap ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the FTSE China 25 Index (the Underlying Index). The Fund’s portfolio of sectors include Financials, Telecommunication, Oil & gas, Technology and Consumer goods.

