Phoenix Holdings Ltd. Buys 3,392 Shares of Allegion plc (NYSE:ALLE)

Phoenix Holdings Ltd. lifted its stake in Allegion plc (NYSE:ALLE) by 32.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 13,738 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after buying an additional 3,392 shares during the period. Phoenix Holdings Ltd.’s holdings in Allegion were worth $1,575,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Allegion by 0.3% in the third quarter. Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC now owns 26,668 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $2,638,000 after buying an additional 90 shares during the period. LVW Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Allegion by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. LVW Advisors LLC now owns 3,933 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $458,000 after buying an additional 97 shares during the period. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina lifted its stake in shares of Allegion by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 35,309 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $4,109,000 after buying an additional 110 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Allegion by 38.3% in the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 401 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 111 shares during the period. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc lifted its stake in Allegion by 17.2% during the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 929 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $101,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.20% of the company’s stock.

NYSE ALLE opened at $114.44 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $10.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.32 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a 50 day moving average of $112.30 and a 200-day moving average of $108.68. The company has a current ratio of 2.29, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73. Allegion plc has a 1-year low of $77.37 and a 1-year high of $121.33.

Allegion (NYSE:ALLE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 15th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.30. Allegion had a net margin of 11.12% and a return on equity of 63.43%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.28 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Allegion plc will post 4.8 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 17th will be issued a $0.36 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 16th. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.26%. This is a positive change from Allegion’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. Allegion’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 26.18%.

A number of research analysts have commented on ALLE shares. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Allegion from $105.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 22nd. Bank of America upgraded shares of Allegion from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $128.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Allegion from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $114.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Friday, February 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Allegion from $109.00 to $119.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $109.67.

Allegion Profile

Allegion plc manufactures and sells mechanical and electronic security products and solutions worldwide. The company offers door closers and controls; doors and door systems; electronic security products; electronic, biometric and mobile access control systems; exit devices; locks, locksets, portable locks, and key systems; time, attendance, and workforce productivity systems; and other accessories.

