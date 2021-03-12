Phoenix Holdings Ltd. Buys 4,297 Shares of Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI)

Phoenix Holdings Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI) by 34.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,798 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,297 shares during the quarter. Phoenix Holdings Ltd.’s holdings in Activision Blizzard were worth $1,553,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in ATVI. Advisory Alpha LLC bought a new position in shares of Activision Blizzard in the third quarter valued at $25,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Activision Blizzard in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Activision Blizzard in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Activision Blizzard in the fourth quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, BNC Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Activision Blizzard in the third quarter valued at $42,000. 85.77% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ATVI opened at $92.50 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $71.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.34, a PEG ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a quick ratio of 4.12, a current ratio of 4.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $96.47 and a 200-day moving average price of $85.81. Activision Blizzard, Inc. has a twelve month low of $50.51 and a twelve month high of $104.53.

Activision Blizzard (NASDAQ:ATVI) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The company reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.03. Activision Blizzard had a net margin of 28.90% and a return on equity of 19.07%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.23 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Activision Blizzard, Inc. will post 3.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 6th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 15th will be given a $0.47 dividend. This is a positive change from Activision Blizzard’s previous annual dividend of $0.41. This represents a dividend yield of 0.46%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 14th. Activision Blizzard’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 19.71%.

In other news, COO Daniel Alegre sold 18,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.74, for a total value of $1,771,190.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.13% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Truist raised their price objective on shares of Activision Blizzard from $90.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Activision Blizzard from $97.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Activision Blizzard from $96.00 to $106.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 1st. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Activision Blizzard from $108.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Activision Blizzard from $80.00 to $104.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $102.23.

Activision Blizzard, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and distributes content and services on video game consoles, personal computers (PC), and mobile devices in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through three segments: Activision Publishing, Inc; Blizzard Entertainment, Inc; and King Digital Entertainment.

