Phoenix Holdings Ltd. Buys Shares of 63,000 iShares MSCI Hong Kong ETF (NYSEARCA:EWH)

Phoenix Holdings Ltd. bought a new stake in iShares MSCI Hong Kong ETF (NYSEARCA:EWH) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 63,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $1,550,000. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. owned about 0.11% of iShares MSCI Hong Kong ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. ELM Advisors LLC purchased a new position in iShares MSCI Hong Kong ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Armor Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in iShares MSCI Hong Kong ETF in the third quarter valued at about $26,000. CWM LLC acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI Hong Kong ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI Hong Kong ETF in the third quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI Hong Kong ETF by 231.2% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,934 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 1,350 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 42.05% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSEARCA EWH opened at $26.62 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $26.34 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $24.62. iShares MSCI Hong Kong ETF has a fifty-two week low of $17.92 and a fifty-two week high of $27.90.

iShares MSCI Hong Kong Index Fund, formerly Shares MSCI Hong Kong ETF, (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of publicly traded securities in the Hong Kong market, as measured by the MSCI Hong Kong Index (the Index).

