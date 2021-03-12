Phoenix Holdings Ltd. Buys Shares of 98,500 Replay Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:RPLA)

Phoenix Holdings Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Replay Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:RPLA) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 98,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,023,000. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. owned 0.27% of Replay Acquisition as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Toronto Dominion Bank purchased a new position in shares of Replay Acquisition during the 4th quarter valued at $1,040,000. Bluefin Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Replay Acquisition in the fourth quarter worth $990,000. TIG Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Replay Acquisition in the third quarter worth $621,000. Saba Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in Replay Acquisition in the third quarter worth $164,000. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in Replay Acquisition by 3.4% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 55,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $564,000 after purchasing an additional 1,800 shares in the last quarter. 51.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:RPLA opened at $10.15 on Wednesday. Replay Acquisition Corp. has a 1 year low of $9.49 and a 1 year high of $10.95. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.19.

In other Replay Acquisition news, major shareholder Glazer Capital, Llc sold 53,624 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.82, for a total transaction of $580,211.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Insiders have sold 615,039 shares of company stock valued at $6,427,455 over the last 90 days.

About Replay Acquisition

Replay Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to identify, source, negotiate, and execute a business combination in Latin America. The company was founded in 2018 and is based in New York, New York.

