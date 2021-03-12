Phoenix Holdings Ltd. Decreases Holdings in iShares MSCI South Korea ETF (NYSEARCA:EWY)

Phoenix Holdings Ltd. trimmed its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI South Korea ETF (NYSEARCA:EWY) by 12.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 25,830 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 3,580 shares during the period. Phoenix Holdings Ltd.’s holdings in iShares MSCI South Korea ETF were worth $2,219,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in EWY. Founders Capital Management purchased a new position in iShares MSCI South Korea ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA purchased a new position in iShares MSCI South Korea ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. ELM Advisors LLC purchased a new position in iShares MSCI South Korea ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $60,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in iShares MSCI South Korea ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $77,000. Finally, Perigon Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares MSCI South Korea ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $102,000.

NYSEARCA:EWY opened at $87.46 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $91.62 and a two-hundred day moving average of $78.14. iShares MSCI South Korea ETF has a 1-year low of $38.26 and a 1-year high of $96.30.

iShares MSCI South Korea Capped ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI Korea 25/50 Index (the Index). The Index consists of stocks traded primarily on the Stock Market Division of the Korean Exchange.

