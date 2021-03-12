Phoenix Holdings Ltd. Grows Position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP)

Phoenix Holdings Ltd. raised its position in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP) by 93.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 18,312 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 8,845 shares during the quarter. Phoenix Holdings Ltd.’s holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF were worth $2,334,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Arrow Financial Corp boosted its holdings in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 96.0% in the 3rd quarter. Arrow Financial Corp now owns 196 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares during the period. MTM Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Simon Quick Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 89.3% in the 4th quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors now owns 265 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the period. Finally, Filbrandt Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000.

Shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF stock opened at $125.34 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $126.92 and a 200-day moving average price of $126.49. iShares TIPS Bond ETF has a one year low of $107.37 and a one year high of $128.27.

iShares TIPS Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Treasury Inflation Protected Securities Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Barclays U.S. Treasury Inflation Protected Securities (TIPS) Index (Series-L) (the Index).

