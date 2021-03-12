Phoenix Holdings Ltd. Has $1.10 Million Stock Holdings in 89bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETNB)

Phoenix Holdings Ltd. increased its holdings in 89bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETNB) by 28.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 43,251 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,500 shares during the period. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. owned approximately 0.22% of 89bio worth $1,096,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new stake in 89bio during the third quarter worth about $38,000. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its stake in 89bio by 86.8% during the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 3,266 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,000 after buying an additional 1,518 shares during the last quarter. American International Group Inc. grew its stake in 89bio by 116.5% during the third quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 3,894 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,000 after buying an additional 2,095 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its stake in 89bio by 299.2% during the third quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 6,280 shares of the company’s stock worth $161,000 after buying an additional 4,707 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bourgeon Capital Management LLC grew its stake in 89bio by 75.6% during the fourth quarter. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC now owns 7,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $193,000 after buying an additional 3,400 shares during the last quarter. 80.63% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, insider Ram Waisbourd sold 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.16, for a total transaction of $148,120.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 7,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $148,120. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 18.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several brokerages have weighed in on ETNB. SVB Leerink upped their price objective on shares of 89bio from $51.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of 89bio from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $57.38.

ETNB opened at $23.14 on Wednesday. 89bio, Inc. has a one year low of $14.00 and a one year high of $42.36. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $22.78 and its 200-day simple moving average is $25.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $460.00 million and a P/E ratio of -4.58.

89bio, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapies for the treatment of liver and cardio-metabolic diseases. Its lead product candidate is BIO89-100, a glycoPEGylated analog of fibroblast growth factor 21 for the treatment of nonalcoholic steatohepatitis.

