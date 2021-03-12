Phoenix Holdings Ltd. Invests $1.47 Million in iShares MSCI Japan ETF (NYSEARCA:EWJ)

Phoenix Holdings Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Japan ETF (NYSEARCA:EWJ) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 21,781 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $1,469,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cresset Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Japan ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $216,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Japan ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $238,000. Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Japan ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,080,000. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in iShares MSCI Japan ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $835,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in iShares MSCI Japan ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $4,074,000.

Shares of EWJ stock opened at $68.14 on Wednesday. iShares MSCI Japan ETF has a 52-week low of $41.61 and a 52-week high of $72.28. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $69.44 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $64.12.

iShares MSCI Japan ETF (the fund), formerly Ishares Msci Japan Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of publicly traded securities in the Japanese market, as measured by the MSCI Japan Index (the Index).

