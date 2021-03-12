Phoenix Holdings Ltd. Invests $1.73 Million in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD)

Phoenix Holdings Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 18,822 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock, valued at approximately $1,725,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of AMD. Sylebra Capital Ltd bought a new position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $114,322,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $108,613,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 23.5% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 5,841,883 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $478,976,000 after purchasing an additional 1,112,059 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 29.7% during the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 3,268,148 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $299,722,000 after purchasing an additional 749,144 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 34.8% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,817,664 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $258,408,000 after purchasing an additional 727,886 shares during the last quarter. 67.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ AMD opened at $78.53 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 2.28 and a quick ratio of 1.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $95.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 106.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 2.29. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a 1-year low of $36.75 and a 1-year high of $99.23. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $87.75 and a 200 day moving average price of $86.13.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 25th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $3.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.03 billion. Advanced Micro Devices had a return on equity of 33.04% and a net margin of 10.17%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 52.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.32 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 1.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Advanced Micro Devices news, SVP Forrest Eugene Norrod sold 81,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.80, for a total value of $7,237,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Rick Bergman sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.29, for a total value of $176,580.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 71,891 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,347,256.39. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Advanced Micro Devices from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. Cowen upped their price objective on Advanced Micro Devices from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on Advanced Micro Devices from $75.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. Loop Capital upped their price objective on Advanced Micro Devices from $95.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Advanced Micro Devices from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $90.67.

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Computing and Graphics; and Enterprise, Embedded and Semi-Custom. Its products include x86 microprocessors as an accelerated processing unit, chipsets, discrete and integrated graphics processing units (GPUs), data center and professional GPUs, and development services; and server and embedded processors, and semi-custom System-on-Chip (SoC) products, development services, and technology for game consoles.

