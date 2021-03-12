Phoenix Holdings Ltd. Makes New $1.28 Million Investment in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO)

Phoenix Holdings Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 2,930 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock, valued at approximately $1,277,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AVGO. TFC Financial Management acquired a new stake in shares of Broadcom during the 3rd quarter worth about $27,000. Clean Yield Group lifted its holdings in shares of Broadcom by 67.6% during the 4th quarter. Clean Yield Group now owns 62 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares during the period. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Broadcom by 138.5% during the 4th quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. now owns 62 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 36 shares during the period. Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Broadcom during the 4th quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Sound Income Strategies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Broadcom by 85.2% during the 4th quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 100 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares during the period. 80.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CEO Hock E. Tan sold 78,125 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $431.27, for a total transaction of $33,692,968.75. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 295,957 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $127,637,375.39. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Thomas H. Krause sold 2,550 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $415.46, for a total transaction of $1,059,423.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 100,673 shares of company stock valued at $43,343,061 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:AVGO opened at $443.60 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.71, a current ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69. Broadcom Inc. has a 52-week low of $155.67 and a 52-week high of $495.14. The company has a 50 day moving average of $467.86 and a two-hundred day moving average of $407.11. The company has a market capitalization of $181.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 70.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.05.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 3rd. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $6.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $6.56 by $0.05. Broadcom had a net margin of 12.39% and a return on equity of 35.23%. The company had revenue of $6.66 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.61 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $5.25 earnings per share. Broadcom’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Broadcom Inc. will post 23.14 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 22nd will be given a dividend of $3.60 per share. This represents a $14.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 19th. Broadcom’s payout ratio is currently 78.05%.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of Broadcom from $470.00 to $540.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, March 5th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Broadcom from $450.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Broadcom from $521.00 to $538.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday. Rosenblatt Securities increased their price objective on shares of Broadcom from $470.00 to $540.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Broadcom from $500.00 to $570.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, March 5th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $459.74.

Broadcom Company Profile

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies semiconductor infrastructure software solutions. It offers semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company's infrastructure software solutions enable customers to plan, develop, automate, manage, and secure applications across mainframe, distributed, mobile, and cloud platforms.

