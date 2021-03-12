Phoenix Holdings Ltd. Makes New $1.32 Million Investment in iShares Latin America 40 ETF (NYSEARCA:ILF)

Phoenix Holdings Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Latin America 40 ETF (NYSEARCA:ILF) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 45,120 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,322,000. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. owned approximately 0.08% of iShares Latin America 40 ETF as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Tompkins Financial Corp bought a new stake in iShares Latin America 40 ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in iShares Latin America 40 ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares Latin America 40 ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Whittier Trust Co. bought a new stake in iShares Latin America 40 ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in iShares Latin America 40 ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $144,000.

Shares of ILF opened at $26.68 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $28.20 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $25.81. iShares Latin America 40 ETF has a 52 week low of $15.54 and a 52 week high of $30.87.

iShares S & P Latin America 40 Index Fund, formerly iShares Latin America 40 ETF (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the S&P Latin America 40 (the Index). The Index consists of selected equities trading on the exchanges of five Latin American countries.

