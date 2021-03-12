Phoenix Holdings Ltd. Makes New Investment in Invesco Dynamic Leisure and Entertainment ETF (NYSEARCA:PEJ)

Phoenix Holdings Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco Dynamic Leisure and Entertainment ETF (NYSEARCA:PEJ) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 50,243 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,008,000. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. owned approximately 0.23% of Invesco Dynamic Leisure and Entertainment ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its holdings in shares of Invesco Dynamic Leisure and Entertainment ETF by 6.7% during the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 10,114 shares of the company’s stock valued at $405,000 after purchasing an additional 639 shares in the last quarter. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco Dynamic Leisure and Entertainment ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $49,000. Proequities Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Invesco Dynamic Leisure and Entertainment ETF by 1,000.0% during the 4th quarter. Proequities Inc. now owns 1,650 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Invesco Dynamic Leisure and Entertainment ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $86,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE bought a new position in shares of Invesco Dynamic Leisure and Entertainment ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $135,000.

Invesco Dynamic Leisure and Entertainment ETF stock opened at $50.64 on Wednesday. Invesco Dynamic Leisure and Entertainment ETF has a 1-year low of $17.60 and a 1-year high of $51.40. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $45.42 and its 200-day simple moving average is $37.84.

PowerShares Dynamic Leisure and Entertainment Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of the Dynamic Leisure and Entertainment Intellidex Index (the Index). The Index is designed to provide capital appreciation by thoroughly evaluating companies based on a variety of investment merit criteria, including fundamental growth, stock valuation, investment timeliness and risk factors.

