Phoenix Holdings Ltd. Purchases Shares of 7,351 McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK)

Phoenix Holdings Ltd. purchased a new stake in McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 7,351 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,275,000.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Old Port Advisors lifted its position in shares of McKesson by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. Old Port Advisors now owns 1,658 shares of the company’s stock valued at $289,000 after buying an additional 69 shares during the last quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. lifted its position in shares of McKesson by 5.7% in the fourth quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 1,433 shares of the company’s stock valued at $249,000 after buying an additional 77 shares during the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. lifted its position in shares of McKesson by 18.5% in the fourth quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 518 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,000 after buying an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. Glassman Wealth Services lifted its position in shares of McKesson by 29.7% in the fourth quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 397 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after buying an additional 91 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Avantax Planning Partners Inc. lifted its position in shares of McKesson by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Avantax Planning Partners Inc. now owns 4,493 shares of the company’s stock valued at $781,000 after buying an additional 92 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.60% of the company’s stock.

Get McKesson alerts:

In other news, CEO Brian S. Tyler sold 5,510 shares of McKesson stock in a transaction on Friday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $184.32, for a total value of $1,015,603.20. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 24,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,515,840. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Britt J. Vitalone sold 9,057 shares of McKesson stock in a transaction on Friday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.00, for a total value of $1,675,545.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 1,051 shares in the company, valued at approximately $194,435. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 21,073 shares of company stock valued at $3,878,620 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE MCK opened at $178.72 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.45 billion, a PE ratio of 13.60, a P/E/G ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.56. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $179.35 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $168.00. McKesson Co. has a fifty-two week low of $112.60 and a fifty-two week high of $187.67.

McKesson (NYSE:MCK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 1st. The company reported $4.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.13 by $0.47. The firm had revenue of $62.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $61.70 billion. McKesson had a return on equity of 45.52% and a net margin of 0.95%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $3.81 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that McKesson Co. will post 16.31 EPS for the current year.

McKesson declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback plan on Tuesday, February 2nd that allows the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the company to buy up to 6.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are often an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 2nd will be issued a $0.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 1st. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.94%. McKesson’s dividend payout ratio is presently 11.24%.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on MCK. Mizuho raised their price objective on McKesson from $178.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on McKesson from $219.00 to $226.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Cowen lifted their price target on McKesson from $210.00 to $224.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on McKesson from $222.00 to $231.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on McKesson from $178.00 to $192.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $189.00.

McKesson Profile

McKesson Corporation provides pharmaceuticals and medical supplies in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: U.S. Pharmaceutical, Prescription Technology Solutions, International, and Medical-Surgical Solutions. The U.S. Pharmaceutical segment distributes branded, generic, specialty, biosimilar, and over-the-counter pharmaceutical drugs and other healthcare-related products.

Further Reading: How to Use a Moving Average for Trading



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MCK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK).

Receive News & Ratings for McKesson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for McKesson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.