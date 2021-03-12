Phoenix Holdings Ltd. Raises Holdings in Match Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTCH)

Phoenix Holdings Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Match Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTCH) by 13.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,779 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 1,042 shares during the quarter. Phoenix Holdings Ltd.’s holdings in Match Group were worth $1,329,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Eudaimonia Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Match Group in the third quarter worth about $25,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV purchased a new position in Match Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Match Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its position in shares of Match Group by 985.7% in the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 304 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 276 shares during the period. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc lifted its position in shares of Match Group by 126.8% in the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 338 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 189 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.67% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MTCH opened at $152.11 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $40.91 billion, a PE ratio of -230.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.90 and a beta of 1.20. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $152.61 and its 200-day moving average price is $134.32. Match Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $87.56 and a 1-year high of $174.68.

Match Group (NASDAQ:MTCH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The technology company reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.48. The company had revenue of $651.41 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $650.44 million. Match Group had a return on equity of 32.15% and a net margin of 2.43%. The firm’s revenue was up 19.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.45 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Match Group, Inc. will post 2.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Truist boosted their price objective on shares of Match Group from $150.00 to $155.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. KeyCorp upped their price objective on Match Group from $155.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Match Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $131.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Match Group from $140.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, Susquehanna upgraded shares of Match Group from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and raised their price target for the company from $150.00 to $165.00 in a report on Thursday, February 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Match Group currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $144.33.

In other Match Group news, Director Glenn Schiffman sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.09, for a total transaction of $3,652,250.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 34,898 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,098,248.82. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Joseph Levin sold 144,557 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.41, for a total value of $22,610,160.37. Following the sale, the director now owns 180,174 shares in the company, valued at approximately $28,181,015.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 244,557 shares of company stock worth $37,989,910. Company insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

Match Group Company Profile

Match Group, Inc provides dating products worldwide. Its portfolio of brands include Tinder, Match, Meetic, OkCupid, Hinge, Pairs, PlentyOfFish, and OurTime, as well as a various other brands. The company is based in Dallas, Texas.

