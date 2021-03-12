Phoenix Holdings Ltd. Raises Stake in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

Phoenix Holdings Ltd. boosted its position in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) by 45.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 14,031 shares of the retailer’s stock after buying an additional 4,358 shares during the quarter. Phoenix Holdings Ltd.’s holdings in Walmart were worth $2,018,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Westpac Banking Corp boosted its stake in Walmart by 14.7% in the fourth quarter. Westpac Banking Corp now owns 281,669 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $40,603,000 after buying an additional 36,139 shares in the last quarter. Menora Mivtachim Holdings LTD. boosted its stake in Walmart by 30.1% in the fourth quarter. Menora Mivtachim Holdings LTD. now owns 1,084,398 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $156,316,000 after buying an additional 250,800 shares in the last quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new stake in Walmart in the fourth quarter worth approximately $892,000. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Walmart by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 74,406 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $10,723,000 after buying an additional 2,162 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. boosted its stake in Walmart by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 176,275 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $25,411,000 after buying an additional 4,049 shares in the last quarter. 29.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Walmart alerts:

WMT opened at $128.89 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $139.59 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $142.66. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The company has a market cap of $364.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.86 and a beta of 0.27. Walmart Inc. has a 12-month low of $102.00 and a 12-month high of $153.66.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 18th. The retailer reported $1.39 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.51 by ($0.12). Walmart had a return on equity of 19.13% and a net margin of 3.30%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.38 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Walmart Inc. will post 5.35 EPS for the current year.

Walmart announced that its board has approved a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, February 18th that allows the company to buyback $20.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the retailer to purchase up to 5.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are usually a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 10th will be paid a $0.55 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 9th. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.71%. Walmart’s dividend payout ratio is currently 43.81%.

In other news, major shareholder Alice L. Walton sold 710,440 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.64, for a total value of $92,811,881.60. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 21,748,580 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,841,234,491.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director S Robson Walton sold 289,560 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.86, for a total value of $38,181,381.60. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 3,215,991 shares in the company, valued at $424,060,573.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 8,188,540 shares of company stock worth $1,175,458,480. Insiders own 50.43% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on Walmart from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 12th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Walmart from $160.00 to $175.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on Walmart from $155.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. Credit Suisse Group set a $150.00 price objective on Walmart and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Walmart from $156.00 to $154.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and twenty-eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Walmart presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $149.39.

Walmart Profile

Walmart Inc engages in the retail and wholesale operations in various formats worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, discount stores, drugstores, and convenience stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com, walmart.com.mx, asda.com, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

Featured Article: Shanghai Stock Exchange Composite Index

Receive News & Ratings for Walmart Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walmart and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.