Phoenix Holdings Ltd. Sells 157,505 Shares of Ciena Co. (NYSE:CIEN)

Phoenix Holdings Ltd. lowered its stake in shares of Ciena Co. (NYSE:CIEN) by 88.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 20,209 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after selling 157,505 shares during the quarter. Phoenix Holdings Ltd.’s holdings in Ciena were worth $1,058,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Ciena by 8.9% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,792,049 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $781,761,000 after buying an additional 1,206,685 shares during the period. Primecap Management Co. CA boosted its position in Ciena by 32.3% during the fourth quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 113,510 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $5,999,000 after purchasing an additional 27,700 shares during the period. Voloridge Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Ciena during the third quarter worth about $7,170,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA bought a new position in Ciena during the third quarter worth about $1,277,000. Finally, GoalVest Advisory LLC bought a new position in Ciena during the fourth quarter worth about $2,189,000. Institutional investors own 83.98% of the company’s stock.

Get Ciena alerts:

Shares of CIEN opened at $50.48 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $7.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.76, a P/E/G ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 0.85. Ciena Co. has a 1-year low of $30.58 and a 1-year high of $61.51. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $53.82 and its 200 day simple moving average is $47.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 3.43 and a quick ratio of 2.98.

Ciena (NYSE:CIEN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 3rd. The communications equipment provider reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $757.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $750.24 million. Ciena had a net margin of 10.23% and a return on equity of 17.41%. The business’s revenue was down 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.52 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Ciena Co. will post 2.36 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, VP David M. Rothenstein sold 2,500 shares of Ciena stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.40, for a total value of $121,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO James E. Moylan, Jr. sold 2,000 shares of Ciena stock in a transaction on Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.37, for a total transaction of $98,740.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 43,678 shares of company stock worth $2,298,524 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.95% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on CIEN. Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on shares of Ciena from $58.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Ciena from $54.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 11th. Colliers Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $58.00 target price on shares of Ciena in a research report on Friday, March 5th. Rosenblatt Securities raised their price objective on shares of Ciena from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Ciena from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $60.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $58.43.

Ciena Profile

Ciena Corporation provides network hardware, software, and services that support the transport, routing, switching, aggregation, service delivery, and management of video, data, and voice traffic on communications networks worldwide. The company's Networking Platforms segment offers hardware networking products and solutions that optimized for the convergence of coherent optical transport, optical transport network switching, and packet switching.

Featured Article: What is a Roth IRA?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CIEN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ciena Co. (NYSE:CIEN).

Receive News & Ratings for Ciena Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ciena and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.