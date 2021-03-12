Phoenix Holdings Ltd. Sells 200,968 Shares of Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C)

Phoenix Holdings Ltd. cut its position in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) by 84.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 37,326 shares of the company’s stock after selling 200,968 shares during the quarter. Phoenix Holdings Ltd.’s holdings in Citigroup were worth $2,289,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc grew its stake in shares of Citigroup by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc now owns 7,746 shares of the company’s stock valued at $478,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. grew its stake in Citigroup by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 20,446 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,246,000 after buying an additional 167 shares in the last quarter. SP Asset Management grew its stake in Citigroup by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. SP Asset Management now owns 7,078 shares of the company’s stock worth $443,000 after buying an additional 173 shares in the last quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. grew its stake in Citigroup by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 5,525 shares of the company’s stock worth $341,000 after buying an additional 190 shares in the last quarter. Finally, New England Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Citigroup by 0.9% during the third quarter. New England Asset Management Inc. now owns 23,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,000,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.99% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE C opened at $70.99 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $64.13 and a 200 day simple moving average of $54.88. The firm has a market cap of $148.18 billion, a PE ratio of 14.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.95. Citigroup Inc. has a 1 year low of $32.00 and a 1 year high of $72.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.97.

Citigroup (NYSE:C) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 14th. The company reported $2.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.74. Citigroup had a net margin of 13.17% and a return on equity of 6.63%. The firm had revenue of $16.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.71 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.90 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Citigroup Inc. will post 6.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 26th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 1st were issued a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 29th. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.87%. Citigroup’s payout ratio is 41.80%.

C has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of Citigroup from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $47.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. Daiwa Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of Citigroup in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $75.00 target price for the company. Berenberg Bank cut shares of Citigroup from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $55.00 to $70.00 in a report on Thursday, January 21st. DA Davidson increased their target price on shares of Citigroup from $77.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Citigroup from $79.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $71.79.

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial services holding company, provides various financial products and services to consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions in North America, Latin America, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in two segments, Global Consumer Banking (GCB) and Institutional Clients Group (ICG).

