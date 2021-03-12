Phoenix Holdings Ltd. Takes Position in Vanguard Russell 2000 Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VTWO)

Phoenix Holdings Ltd. acquired a new stake in Vanguard Russell 2000 Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VTWO) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 6,440 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,018,000.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of VTWO. Red Cedar Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Russell 2000 Index Fund ETF Shares in the 3rd quarter valued at $37,843,000. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. boosted its stake in Vanguard Russell 2000 Index Fund ETF Shares by 51.3% during the fourth quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. now owns 327,118 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,773,000 after acquiring an additional 110,884 shares in the last quarter. S. R. Schill & Associates bought a new position in Vanguard Russell 2000 Index Fund ETF Shares during the third quarter worth $12,183,000. LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Russell 2000 Index Fund ETF Shares by 47.8% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 231,572 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,006,000 after acquiring an additional 74,866 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Vanguard Russell 2000 Index Fund ETF Shares by 31.7% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 257,542 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,147,000 after acquiring an additional 62,055 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ VTWO opened at $180.08 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $176.71 and its 200 day simple moving average is $156.24. Vanguard Russell 2000 Index Fund ETF Shares has a 12-month low of $76.92 and a 12-month high of $185.99.

