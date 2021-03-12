Phoenix Holdings Ltd. Trims Holdings in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM)

Phoenix Holdings Ltd. trimmed its position in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) by 69.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,455 shares of the company’s stock after selling 27,904 shares during the quarter. Phoenix Holdings Ltd.’s holdings in Philip Morris International were worth $1,030,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in PM. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC raised its position in Philip Morris International by 160.9% during the third quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 119,071 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,714,000 after acquiring an additional 73,428 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its position in Philip Morris International by 0.5% during the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 384,566 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,839,000 after acquiring an additional 1,874 shares in the last quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management raised its position in Philip Morris International by 31.9% during the third quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 6,621 shares of the company’s stock valued at $496,000 after acquiring an additional 1,603 shares in the last quarter. ARGI Investment Services LLC raised its position in Philip Morris International by 25.1% during the third quarter. ARGI Investment Services LLC now owns 9,439 shares of the company’s stock valued at $708,000 after acquiring an additional 1,895 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Independent Advisor Alliance raised its position in Philip Morris International by 1.2% during the third quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 32,932 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,470,000 after acquiring an additional 375 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.18% of the company’s stock.

In other Philip Morris International news, VP Marian Salzman sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.39, for a total transaction of $168,780.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:PM opened at $87.07 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $83.85 and its 200-day moving average price is $79.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $135.61 billion, a PE ratio of 17.63, a P/E/G ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 0.77. Philip Morris International Inc. has a 1 year low of $56.01 and a 1 year high of $88.19.

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The company reported $1.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $7.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.41 billion. Philip Morris International had a negative return on equity of 78.02% and a net margin of 10.07%. The business’s revenue was down 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.22 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 5.13 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 9th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 22nd will be paid a dividend of $1.20 per share. This represents a $4.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 19th. Philip Morris International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 92.49%.

PM has been the subject of several recent research reports. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on Philip Morris International in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $92.00 price objective for the company. Edward Jones cut Philip Morris International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Smith Barney Citigroup reiterated a “” rating and set a $105.00 price target (up previously from $100.00) on shares of Philip Morris International in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their price objective on Philip Morris International from $100.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Philip Morris International from $94.00 to $103.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $96.83.

About Philip Morris International

Philip Morris International Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cigarettes, other nicotine-containing products, smoke-free products, and related electronic devices and accessories. The company offers IQOS smoke-free products, including heated tobacco and nicotine-containing vapor products under the HEETS, HEETS Marlboro, and HEETS FROM MARLBORO brands, as well as the Marlboro HeatSticks and Parliament HeatSticks brands.

